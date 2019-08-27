Report: Eagles' DeSean Jackson Suffers Broken Finger Injury; Should Play Week 1

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson reportedly suffered a broken ring finger on his left hand during the team's workout Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the wideout is "not expected to miss time and the team is not concerned."

Jackson established himself as one of the NFL's most explosive weapons soon after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft. His 34 touchdowns of at least 40 yards since his rookie campaign is 14 more than the next highest total over that span, per Pro Football Reference.

He returned to Philly in a March trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following stints with the Bucs and Washington Redskins since leaving the Eagles in 2014.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native is no stranger to injury concerns, playing in all 16 regular-season games just twice over his first 11 years in the league. They've usually been of the minor variety, however, a trend that continued with the thumb injury last season.

If he's forced to miss regular-season action, Nelson Agholor should see the biggest uptick in snaps opposite No. 1 target Alshon Jeffery. It could also lead to some extra playing time for JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins as part of the receiving rotation.

Ultimately, Jackson's big-play ability is hard to replace anytime he's forced out of the Eagles' lineup. The passing game still features enough depth to put up solid numbers, but they will be more dependent on short and intermediate throws without a constant vertical threat.