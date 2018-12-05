Updated WWE TLC 2018 Match Card and Early Predictions

1 of 9

The semifinals for season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge will take place next week, wherein MahAlicia will face B'n'B and Fabulous Truth will go up against Team Awe-ska to determine which two teams will compete at TLC.

Since Balor and Asuka already have matches on this card, it stands within reason to assume they won't have to pull double duty. It isn't unheard of, but it's rare for people to wrestle twice on the same card in completely unrelated matches, rather than something like a tournament.

If that is so, it rules out B'n'B and Awe-ska from the final, which means Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox would wrestle R-Truth and Carmella for the chance to earn the 30th entry spots in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

Those four are on the comedic spectrum as far as WWE characters, rather than the most credible contenders, so either team could win and it would be just as much of a joke, and the laughs might actually be what prevents one of these teams from winning.

R-Truth and Carmella have been continuing their dance break interruptions on a regular basis, so it's likely one or both of them will do that at Royal Rumble.

In the past, these comedy spots have been used around the midpoint, rather than the end, so it would be strange for either or both of them to enter at No. 30 and do something like that.

Unless the semifinals go differently, this may be a story of Mahal and Alicia getting the surprise victory and winning the tournament.

Prediction: MahAlicia wins Mixed Match Challenge season 2.