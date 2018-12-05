Updated WWE TLC 2018 Match Card and Early PredictionsDecember 5, 2018
Updated WWE TLC 2018 Match Card and Early Predictions
The card for WWE TLC 2018 isn't set in stone, but with the lineup already as stacked as it is and only one more set of shows before the pay-per-view, WWE has given us a fairly finalized look at what matches will take place on December 16.
At the moment, five championships are on the line and WWE's version of a demolition derby will assuredly include plenty of tables, ladders and chairs to go around with several gimmick matches already promised.
Also, the Mixed Match Challenge tournament will come to a close and the fate of Baron Corbin's authority over Raw will be decided, meaning this event could have lasting effects well into 2019.
We know what WWE is advertising, but let's go deeper and try to predict what else we might be in store for come TLC 2018.
Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Final
The semifinals for season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge will take place next week, wherein MahAlicia will face B'n'B and Fabulous Truth will go up against Team Awe-ska to determine which two teams will compete at TLC.
Since Balor and Asuka already have matches on this card, it stands within reason to assume they won't have to pull double duty. It isn't unheard of, but it's rare for people to wrestle twice on the same card in completely unrelated matches, rather than something like a tournament.
If that is so, it rules out B'n'B and Awe-ska from the final, which means Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox would wrestle R-Truth and Carmella for the chance to earn the 30th entry spots in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.
Those four are on the comedic spectrum as far as WWE characters, rather than the most credible contenders, so either team could win and it would be just as much of a joke, and the laughs might actually be what prevents one of these teams from winning.
R-Truth and Carmella have been continuing their dance break interruptions on a regular basis, so it's likely one or both of them will do that at Royal Rumble.
In the past, these comedy spots have been used around the midpoint, rather than the end, so it would be strange for either or both of them to enter at No. 30 and do something like that.
Unless the semifinals go differently, this may be a story of Mahal and Alicia getting the surprise victory and winning the tournament.
Prediction: MahAlicia wins Mixed Match Challenge season 2.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
After numerous fights, the feud between The New Day and The Bar seems just about over, with this likely being their final shot to regain the tag titles until later down the line.
It won't be easy, though, as The Usos are in the hunt for gold, too, and they've been on a roll since scoring several wins over Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.
This Triple Threat match is one of those cases where WWE could literally do anything and it wouldn't be surprising. This is because TLC being at the end of the year positions it as a good event to make adjustments to the roster before heading into WrestleMania season.
If WWE wishes to have the belts on The Usos, they could very well win the titles here, giving The Bar their obligatory rematch at Royal Rumble and moving on to mess around with some other teams in February and March before WrestleMania.
Just the same, though, WWE could wish to postpone that change just a little while longer to stretch things out, by having The New Day take the fall, so they can be pushed out of the way and Jimmy and Jey can make the case that they didn't lose and deserve another chance.
The long game seems to be The Usos more than The Bar or The New Day, so whether it happens here or not, those two are likely to be holding the belts soon enough.
Prediction: The Usos win the titles.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
It was inevitable that Dean Ambrose would turn on Seth Rollins somewhere along the way, as these two can only go so long without clashing.
Now that they're bitter enemies again and back at it, the Intercontinental Championship is caught between their bitter feud and it may find a new home very soon.
Outside of a Rollins has held the title since WrestleMania outside of a stint in the summer when he traded it with Dolph Ziggler, so with over 170 days as champion in 2018, he's held it long enough to lose it again and not appear weak.
What's strange, however, is that Ambrose is exactly the type of person who may actually be hindered by a title, rather than helped.
The Lunatic Fringe works best when his feuds are personal and story-driven in a way that show off his personality, which isn't the case when he's the champion and people are lining up to fight him to take the gold away.
He then turns into the defensive and sympathetic character, which flies in the face of what WWE is doing with him right now.
Ambrose winning the championship seems like it could be a done deal here, but keep that in mind in case he loses. It isn't the end of the world, and it might actually be more beneficial in the long run for him to stay away from it.
Prediction: Ambrose wins the title.
Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
Given Ronda Rousey's star power, there is virtually no chance she will lose the Raw Women's Championship to Nia Jax at TLC.
Stranger things have happened, of course, so it isn't an absolute guarantee, but no amount of heat Jax is getting from injuring Becky Lynch outranks keeping the title on Rousey.
There's no reason for Lynch to want to help Jax by costing Rousey the fight due to interference, nor should Charlotte Flair get involved in any means other than to fight Rousey herself, which would result in a disqualification.
Even the possibility of Natalya turning on Rousey isn't as interesting of a feud without the championship on the line, so that negates a title change happening here.
The bottom line is that Rousey is too much of a commodity to not be holding the Raw Women's Championship going into WrestleMania and the heat surrounding Jax right now isn't the right type of atmosphere to transition to.
Prediction: Rousey retains the title.
SmackDown Women's Championship Triple Threat Match
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been dueling for months over the SmackDown Women's Championship, so by now, the WWE Universe pretty much knows what will happen regarding those two putting on a great performance.
But this time, they'll have Asuka to watch out for, too, adding a different element to the fight.
The Empress of Tomorrow's inclusion in the match may or may not be to protect Flair and Lynch, who are bigger deals going forward into the Road to WrestleMania months, and if that's the case, it's a safe bet she'll be suffering another loss.
It isn't the first blemish on her previously untarnished record, so it isn't the biggest deal in the world if she comes up short, but as far as the other two go, determining a winner isn't an easy call.
This match's result depends entirely on WWE's plans for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania regarding which event sees Lynch vs. Rousey and which has Flair vs. Rousey II.
It makes more logical sense for Lynch to fight Rousey at Royal Rumble in the champion vs. champion setup that was supposed to happen at Survivor Series, followed by Flair winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
However, WWE could take the title off Lynch just to have her win the Royal Rumble instead, swapping things and booking Flair against Rousey in a rematch for January.
The slightest edge should be given to Lynch to win here, though, as she has a built-in match with Jax at WrestleMania that would draw for the SmackDown Women's Championship, whereas if Flair isn't facing Rousey, there aren't any decent options for her opponent for this title.
Prediction: Lynch retains the title.
TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
The jury is still out on whether or not Braun Strowman will actually be able to compete, as his injury could put him on the shelf long enough to have to sit this out.
If that is the case, this match will likely be changed along with Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias vs. Bobby Lashley to become some sort of multi-man match that may even include Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal, Dolph Ziggler and others.
However, if we assume Strowman vs. Corbin is still on as scheduled, the stakes of this match speak volumes.
If Strowman wins, he receives a title shot against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and Corbin loses his position of power over Raw. If Corbin wins, he becomes the true general manager of Raw.
Typically, when these stipulations are put on a match, the most bombastic thing occurs, which would be disrupting the power flow of Raw, allowing Alexa Bliss or someone else to take over, and going with the built-in rematch of Lesnar vs. Strowman at Royal Rumble.
If that doesn't happen, it will be due to some outside interference, but since the scales are even between babyfaces and heels feuding right now, the smart bet is to go with Strowman.
Prediction: Strowman wins.
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre lost a match this week on Raw against Dolph Ziggler due to interference from Finn Balor, which is the last time he's going to lose for a bit.
Clearly, WWE is pushing him with the intent to make him one of the biggest and most credible heels on the Raw brand, which means he'll continue to be protected as much as possible.
That includes this match at TLC against Balor, where nothing is on the line that would get in the way of a McIntyre victory.
This is perhaps the easiest match to call the winner of on the entire card due to measuring how little Balor has actually accomplished this year in comparison to how McIntyre is in the midst of a major boost to his career.
Prediction: McIntyre wins.
Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
If WWE looks at the lineup for this card as Strowman vs. Corbin, Balor vs. McIntyre and Elias vs. Bobby Lashley being a trio of the same feud, Strowman and McIntyre getting the wins puts the tiebreaker on the shoulders of Elias and Lashley.
This is a tough match to call, as both men could use a win, neither of them stand to lose much by coming up short and the feud isn't exactly too complex that it needs to go in any certain direction or even continue after this.
Elias could just as easily keep fighting Lashley after a win or a loss, eating up some time before they go their separate ways and compete in the Royal Rumble match and moving on to other programs.
Having Lio Rush by his side and an advantage in power should give the slight edge to Lashley, especially since his win could come before McIntyre's to make it seem like Strowman has no hope, until the cavalry comes out for the save.
Prediction: Lashley wins.
WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown is a confusing landscape right now with the most over babyface in the company turning heel and having virtually no possible contenders for WrestleMania season, yet being in a position that he's essentially guaranteed to keep his title.
AJ Styles held the WWE Championship for an entire year. There's only a very slim chance WWE puts the title back on him so soon after dropping it.
For that to happen, there would need to be some major stories in the works for WrestleMania that aren't being hinted at quite yet, like Styles fighting Randy Orton with the title on the line and Bryan venting his frustrations out on someone else to start a new feud without the belt involved, such as a Triple Threat with The Miz and Shane McMahon.
But that all seems frantic and only to justify a title change, and when in doubt, the simplest answer is the best one to go with. In this case, that is Bryan coming out on top by hook or by crook and holding onto the WWE Championship.
Prediction: Bryan retains the title.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.