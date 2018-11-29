Lakers Invite Denzel Washington to Boost Morale During 2-Game Losing Streak

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Currently riding a two-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers received a morale boost on Wednesday from Denzel Washington.

Per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the Oscar-winning actor was invited by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to speak with the team and relay some keys to success on and off the court.

"Be good to people," Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of Washington's message. "Be thankful for what we have. Start every day being humble and grateful for the lives we live, and use the blessings we have to help other people."

During the Lakers' practice session on Thursday, LeBron James reflected on the Lakers' special visitor by trying to rank his three favorite Washington movies:

Washington is the latest in a string of special guest speakers the Lakers have had as part of their "Genius Series" designed to help inspire the players become better people in every avenue of their life. The Rock and Kendrick Lamar were among their guests last season.

The Lakers could use some additional motivation after back-to-back losses against the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. L.A. hosts Indiana on Thursday night.

Washington has experience in the sports world as head coach of the T.C. Williams High School football team in Remember the Titans. That squad reached the Virginia state championship game, so the Lakers have a lot of pressure on their shoulders the rest of this season.