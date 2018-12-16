Daniel Bryan Beats AJ Styles to Retain SmackDown Title at WWE TLC in Epic Match

Credit: WWE.com

In his first title defense since becoming WWE champion, Daniel Bryan beat AJ Styles to retain the title at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday night.

Styles locked in the Calf Crusher and hit the Phenomenal Forearm on the outside. However, none of it could keep Bryan down.

Styles went for a second Phenomenal Forearm, only for Bryan to move out of the way. Styles then sidestepped Bryan's attempted running knee finisher. From there, Styles got Bryan into an inside cradle, which Bryan countered for the pinfall.

Styles was in the midst of a yearlong WWE Championship reign until a few weeks ago when Bryan shockingly beat him for the title on the go-home edition of SmackDown Live prior to Survivor Series.

Even more surprising was the manner in which Bryan won, as he hit Styles with a low blow while the referee was down and then brutally attacked The Phenomenal One following the match.

The victory not only netted Bryan the WWE title but also gave him a bout with universal champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Many fans had long clamored for that dream match, and they weren't disappointed, as Bryan pushed Lesnar to his limit and nearly slayed The Beast Incarnate before finally succumbing to an F-5.

Although Bryan lost, he seemed reinvigorated by stepping inside the ring with one of the most dominant and dangerous forces in WWE history.

He explained that the match with Lesnar beat the traces of his old self out of him and made room for "The New Daniel Bryan."

Once considered one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE history, Bryan denounced the fans and instead decided to focus on himself.

Styles suggested he had little issue with the way The "Yes!" Man beat him for the title, but he didn't appreciate his actions afterward.

The Phenomenal One also stressed the importance of being a fighting champion, and he criticized Bryan for not appearing on SmackDown Live a couple of weeks after winning the title.

The two men were once similar because of their in-ring excellence and connection with the fans, but based on Bryan's recent change in attitude, they are now polar opposites.

While their personalities continue to clash, they have a special in-ring chemistry that was on full display at TLC.

Bryan managed to emerge as WWE champion, and if another match with Styles isn't in the cards, there is no shortage of contenders waiting for a shot at the title on SmackDown Live.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).