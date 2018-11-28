Warriors News: Stephen Curry Will Return from Groin Injury vs. Pistons

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will return from a groin strain on Saturday at the Detroit Pistons, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday.

Curry, who has sat 10 straight games, has averaged 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds. The Warriors are 10-2 when he's on the court but have gone just 5-5 sans the two-time MVP. The Dubs will be without Curry for a Thursday matchup at the Toronto Raptors before he rejoins the team.

Although the Warriors have endured a slump without their floor general, Golden State is 15-7 and resides in a six-team group within 1.5 games of each other on top of the Western Conference.

Curry's return is certainly coming at the right time, however, as the Warriors have a tough December featuring two games with the 12-8 Portland Trail Blazers, the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Clippers, the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Without Curry, the Warriors may have struggled through December as they tried to maintain a hold in the West's top tier.

With him, however, Golden State has been near-unstoppable. The Curry-led Warriors never scored fewer than 116 points during an eight-game win streak earlier this season, with the highlight being an emphatic 117-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (12-8).

Provided the team stays relatively healthy, the Warriors should coast to the Western Conference title in a usually parity-driven year.

The key is whether the Warriors can maintain that good health. In Curry's case, any concerns about him coming back too early were assuaged on Wednesday, per comments from the point guard and his head coach:

Curry was also hoping to face the NBA-leading Raptors on Thursday:

His Saturday return against Detroit marks the second of a five-game Eastern Conference road swing. The highlight is a December 7 matchup against the Bucks, who beat Golden State 134-111 in Curry's final game before the injury.