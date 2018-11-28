Celtics News: Kendrick Perkins Has Contacted Boston About Potential NBA Return

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 29, 2018

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 23: Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins (5) grabs the rebound during the Boston Celtics 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on November 23, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Elise/Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Free-agent NBA center Kendrick Perkins spoke with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Wednesday and expressed his interest in returning to the league, with the Boston Celtics being one of the teams he has in mind:

A 14-year NBA veteran, Perkins has averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds during his career. He's only played one game over the last two years, posting three points and a rebound in 15 minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18. In his last extended run with a team, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 37 games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

