Celtics News: Kendrick Perkins Has Contacted Boston About Potential NBA Return

Free-agent NBA center Kendrick Perkins spoke with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Wednesday and expressed his interest in returning to the league, with the Boston Celtics being one of the teams he has in mind:

A 14-year NBA veteran, Perkins has averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds during his career. He's only played one game over the last two years, posting three points and a rebound in 15 minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18. In his last extended run with a team, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 37 games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16.

