All-Big Ten 2018 Offense Announced Including Dwayne Haskins, Jonathan Taylor

The Big Ten announced the first-, second- and third-team offenses for the 2018 football season on Wednesday:

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins got the nod as the first team's signal-caller after guiding the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record.

OSU placed a league-leading six members on the three teams, but Wisconsin led all Big Ten schools with five players on the first team.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor got a first-team nod after gaining 2,049 yards from scrimmage and scoring 15 touchdowns in 12 games. The sophomore has now gained 4,121 yards from scrimmage and has 28 touchdowns in his two-year collegiate career.

A stout offensive line has helped the cause, and four Badger linemen (left guard Michael Deiter, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Beau Benzschawel and right tackle David Edwards) made the first team alongside Taylor.

One of the more exciting players in college football (Purdue freshman wideout Rondale Moore) joined them. In his first season, Moore grabbed 103 passes for 1,164 yards and 12 scores. He added 203 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

The Penn State backfield of quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Miles Sanders highlighted the second team. McSorley threw for 16 touchdowns and scored 11 more on the ground, while Sanders amassed 1,355 yards from scrimmage and scored nine touchdowns.

Purdue quarterback David Blough led the way on the third team. He posted one of the more impressive performances of the entire college football season this year when he threw for 378 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 upset victory over OSU.

The Big Ten Championship Game will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. ET when OSU faces Northwestern, who did not land anyone on any of the teams. The Wildcats probably don't care much about that, though, as they look to win their first conference title since 1995.