Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Suffers Setback in Recovery from Surgery on Hand Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes the ball down court in the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a setback in his recovery from his fractured right hand, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. 

"There's a little bit of swelling," head coach Luke Walton said Monday. "We're going to shut him down for a few days then get back out after it again."

The guard had fluid drained from his hand on Sunday.

Rondo has been out since first suffering the injury on Nov. 14, so the team is at least prepared for an extended absence if necessary.

Lonzo Ball will still get the majority of minutes at point guard while Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope get extra chances to run the offense. 

Still, the Lakers miss Rondo when he is not on the court. The  32-year-old provides brings experience to a team filled with young players while also filling up the box score in a lot of ways.

He is currently averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his first season with the Lakers.

Rondo isn't quite the impact player who was a four-time All-Star and NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, but he is still a valuable part of the Lakers rotation when healthy. The team will hope the latest injury won't keep him out too much longer.

Related

    Laker Film Room: How Kuzma Has Improved as Playmaker

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Laker Film Room: How Kuzma Has Improved as Playmaker

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    As Wade Steps Aside, He Marvels How LeBron Is Stepping Up

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    As Wade Steps Aside, He Marvels How LeBron Is Stepping Up

    Ira Winderman
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Report: Bulls Complained to NBPA About 'Extreme' Practices

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls Complained to NBPA About 'Extreme' Practices

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Hart Returns to Starting Lineup and Contributes to Big Wins

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Hart Returns to Starting Lineup and Contributes to Big Wins

    Hannah Kulik
    via Lakers Nation