Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Suffers Setback in Recovery from Surgery on Hand Injury

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a setback in his recovery from his fractured right hand, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"There's a little bit of swelling," head coach Luke Walton said Monday. "We're going to shut him down for a few days then get back out after it again."

The guard had fluid drained from his hand on Sunday.

Rondo has been out since first suffering the injury on Nov. 14, so the team is at least prepared for an extended absence if necessary.

Lonzo Ball will still get the majority of minutes at point guard while Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope get extra chances to run the offense.

Still, the Lakers miss Rondo when he is not on the court. The 32-year-old provides brings experience to a team filled with young players while also filling up the box score in a lot of ways.

He is currently averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his first season with the Lakers.

Rondo isn't quite the impact player who was a four-time All-Star and NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, but he is still a valuable part of the Lakers rotation when healthy. The team will hope the latest injury won't keep him out too much longer.