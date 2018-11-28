Peach Bowl 2018: Date, Game Time, TV Schedule and Matchup Prediction

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In recent years, the Peach Bowl has been home to the best Group of Five team.

In 2018, the New Year's Six clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a pair of high-profile programs looking to end their respective seasons on a high note.

Since UCF is in line to represent the Group of Five again, the bowl committees will opt to the send Knights to a different site, which will open up the door for a pair of at-large teams to make the trip to Georgia.

Michigan will enter under a cloud of disappointment after failing to make the Big Ten Championship and the Rose Bowl, while Florida is looking to finish off a 10-win campaign in Dan Mullen's first season as head coach.

2018 Peach Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 29

Game Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Matchup Prediction

Michigan vs. Florida

Michigan is on track to appear in its first Peach Bowl as one of two at-large teams headed to Atlanta.

The Wolverines dropped from their No. 4 position in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Ohio State, and they'll miss out on the Rose Bowl, as Ohio State wins the Big Ten Championship but misses out on the playoff.

Jim Harbaugh's team is more than worthy of an at-large berth in the New Year's Six, but a Peach Bowl berth will be seen as a disappointing conclusion to a season in which the Wolverines were on track to qualify for the playoff.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Florida couldn't have asked to be in a better situation as the top three-loss team in the playoff rankings.

The 9-3 Gators won't fall from their No. 9 ranking before Sunday, and they'll be one of four SEC teams to participate in the New Year's Six alongside Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Florida earns a spot in the Peach Bowl because we have Georgia losing to Alabama, which means the Bulldogs will occupy the SEC berth in the Sugar Bowl.

All of the focus leading up to the Peach Bowl will be on Michigan and its ability to put the Ohio State loss behind it and finish the season with 11 wins.

The Wolverines could respond in two different ways when they hit the gridiron at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as they could come out on fire and stomp the Gators, or they could experience a letdown and allow Florida to dictate the contest.

A victory would be a welcome postseason change for the Wolverines, who have won only one of their last five bowl games, with their last bowl win coming over Florida in 2016 Citrus Bowl.

The matchup to watch in the projected Big Ten versus SEC clash comes in the passing game, as Shea Patterson and the Wolverines try to solve the challenge posed by the 11th-best passing defense in the FBS.

Potential first-round pick Jachai Polite, who had 2.5 sacks against Florida State, will do his best to get into the backfield as often as possible, and he could be a menace to the Michigan running game led by Karan Higdon.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks could be under more duress than Patterson, as he goes up against the second-best passing defense that'll attempt to atone for the mistakes made in the loss to Ohio State, when it gave up 396 passing yards.

Rashan Gary, who recently declared for the 2019 NFL draft, could be a nightmare matchup for Florida's offensive line, as the junior defensive lineman is one of the top prospects in the draft class, but it's not known yet if he'll participate in Michigan's bowl game, per AP's Larry Lage.

The X-factors in this matchup will be Higdon and Florida running back Lamical Perine. If the top rushers on each roster are able to break free for long gains in key situations, they'll create a needed momentum boost in a game that looks like it'll be tight.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

