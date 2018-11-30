College Football Championship Week Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

0 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This weekend of college football will determine who joins Notre Dame in the playoff, but it could also determine whether you begin December with a lot of extra cash on hand.

Whether you prefer over/unders, spreads or moneyline multipliers, we've got you covered with tips on the best bets for conference championship weekend. We're also noting a few games you don't want to touch with a 10-foot pole.

But I'll be honest with you: The most profitable way to use this guide is to just bet against everything I'm betting on. After seven weeks of explaining my copious research and analysis, it turns out I'm even worse at betting on college football than a coin would be.

My "Lock of the Week" has been wrong two weeks in a row and I now have a sub-.500 record in that category for the first time all season. My "Spreads to Bet" record is an abysmal 4-8 over the past month. And while I was crushing the over/unders for a while, I've missed on five out of six in the past two weeks.

My luck is so bad right now that Kansas State—which I recommended on the moneyline at +400—blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead this past weekend. The Wildcats were one of four double-digit dogs I picked to win outright. There were five such upsets last week. Not one of them matched up with my picks.

Needless to say, I won't be one of the guys from the commercials who surprises his wife with a brand new car for Christmas. (Sorry, dear.) But if you bet the opposite of what my analysis says, you just might enter the holiday season with a windfall of cash.