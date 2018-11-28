Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday Predictions

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have already booked their spot in the last 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, and they could be joined by the likes of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Group D is also on the verge of being sewn up with a matchday to spare. All Porto need is a draw to guarantee progress, and a point would also be a decent result for Schalke at the Estadio do Dragao.

The tightest group in the competition is Group C, where Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Napoli and Red star Belgrade can all still qualify for the knockout rounds depending on their final two results.

Here are all the details for Wednesday's action in the Champions League group stage:

Wednesday Fixtures, Schedule, Predictions

Group A

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Club Brugge

Group B

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Inter Milan

Group C

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. Napoli 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Liverpool

Group D

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Galatasaray

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. Porto 2-1 Schalke

Wednesday's matches are available to watch in the United Kingdom via the BT Sport channels. Live-streaming is available through the BT Sport website.

The matches can be viewed in the United States on Watch TNT and Univision Deportes en Vivo, while B/R Live provides live-stream coverage.

Match Odds

Atletico Madrid 20-91, Monaco 10-1, Draw 11-2

Borussia Dortmund 100-333, Club Brugge 17-2, Draw 4-1

PSV Eindhoven 9-2, Barcelona 50-111, 7-2

Tottenham Hotspur 10-11, Inter Milan 13-5, Draw 11-4

Napoli 50-357, Red Star Belgrade 14-1, Draw 15-2

Paris Saint-Germain evens, Liverpool 5-2, Draw 12-5

Lokomotiv Moscow 11-4, Galatasaray evens, Draw 23-10

Porto 4-5, Schalke 7-2, Draw 13-5

Spurs are one of the biggest sides on the verge of going out of the competition on Wednesday.

They host Inter at Wembley Stadium and must take three points from the Group B encounter to have any chance of progressing.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently on a five-game winning run in all competitions and were excellent as they beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, Inter also go into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat of Frosinone.

Spurs should not be in the precarious position they currently are.

Late goals saw them drop three points in their opening match of the competition at Inter, and they also conceded in the dying minutes at PSV Eindhoven to drop another two points.

The pressure is now huge for Spurs to produce a winning performance on Wednesday or else likely be consigned to the UEFA Europa League for the second half of 2018-19.

Wednesday's most eye-catching fixture in the Champions League is PSG against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

The reverse fixture back in September ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for Liverpool, and the same result for the Reds would put them in pole position to top Group C.

It looks as though PSG will have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the side despite the pair sitting out Saturday's defeat of Toulouse:

The French champions have consistently underwhelmed in the Champions League in recent years and will be desperate to get all three points against Liverpool to give themselves the best chance of qualification to the knockouts.

Should PSG lose, and Napoli beat Red Star Belgrade, Thomas Tuchel's side will be out of the competition with a group game to spare.