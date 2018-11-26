Report: Markelle Fultz Meeting with Doctors, Next Steps Decided Later in Week

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz hasn't appeared in a game since last Monday, and he is reportedly multiple steps away from returning to the court.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the University of Washington product is meeting with specialists Monday and again later in the week. Only after he does that will there be "a resolution on next steps" toward his return or a potential move.

