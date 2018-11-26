Report: Markelle Fultz Meeting with Doctors, Next Steps Decided Later in Week

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 19: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches the game from the bench in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center on November 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Suns 119-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz hasn't appeared in a game since last Monday, and he is reportedly multiple steps away from returning to the court.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the University of Washington product is meeting with specialists Monday and again later in the week. Only after he does that will there be "a resolution on next steps" toward his return or a potential move.

          

