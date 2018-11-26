Anthony Davis Plans to Play vs. Celtics After Missing Wizards Game with Injury

Howard Simmons/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis told reporters that he plans to play Monday evening's game against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center after missing Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards with a strained right hip.

"That's my plan," he said of suiting up, per Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com. "My plan is always to play. I have to get evaluated and see how it feels over this couple of hours before the game and go from there."

Davis added that he feels "fine."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.