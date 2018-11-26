Texas A&M Fined $50,000 for Storming Field After Beating LSU

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The SEC has fined Texas A&M $50,000 after its fans stormed the field early Sunday morning following the Aggies' epic 74-72 win over LSU in seven overtimes, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Texas A&M was a first-time violator of the conference's "access to competition area policy," per Alex Miller of the Dallas Morning News, and thus received the minimum fine after its fans flooded onto the field in celebration.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.