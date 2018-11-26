Texas A&M Fined $50,000 for Storming Field After Beating LSU

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Fans and students join Texas A&M football players on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The SEC has fined Texas A&M $50,000 after its fans stormed the field early Sunday morning following the Aggies' epic 74-72 win over LSU in seven overtimes, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Texas A&M was a first-time violator of the conference's "access to competition area policy," per Alex Miller of the Dallas Morning News, and thus received the minimum fine after its fans flooded onto the field in celebration.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

