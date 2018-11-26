Bowl Games Schedule 2018-19: Dates, Times and Best Potential CFP Matchups

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Once the last conference championship goes final Saturday, the participants for each of the 39 bowl games will be determined.

While most teams have a general idea of where they'll end up, one upset could change the projected complexion of the postseason.

The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will be the highest-profile postseason games, as they'll host the quartet of playoff programs.

With six teams in contention for the four playoff positions, all sorts of intriguing matchups could come about after Saturday, but a few potential showdowns stand out right away when discussing the topic.

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All Times ET.

Saturday, December 15

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, December 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, December 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, December 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Orange or Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Orange or Cotton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, December 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox)

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1)

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, January 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Best Potential College Football Playoff Matchups

Alabama vs. Clemson

The fourth chapter of the playoff rivalry between Alabama and Clemson would be a terrific culmination to the college football season, or it could be the most-hyped national semifinal in playoff history.

The prevailing thought process in college football is the Crimson Tide and Tigers are the two best teams in the sport, and only Clemson can topple Alabama's reign.

While that could be the case, both teams still have to win two games to set up the third National Championship matchup in four years.

Alabama leads the playoff series 2-1, with the 24-6 Sugar Bowl win a year ago propelling the Crimson Tide to their second title in the playoff era.

Since triumphing in New Orleans, the Crimson Tide experienced plenty of turnover across the field and developed the most dominant player in college football in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The majority of Clemson's key contributors are back from a year ago, with the defensive line full of potential first-round picks presenting a challenge for Tagovailoa in the pocket.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the top newcomer to the rivalry, and his performance against Alabama's tenacious defense could define his college career and Clemson's reign atop the sport with a victory.

While thinking of another final between Alabama and Clemson is mouthwatering to say the least, a loss by the Crimson Tide to Georgia in the SEC Championship could drop them to the No. 4 seed, where top-seeded Clemson would await them in either the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame

If you're looking for a new matchup in the playoff, there are plenty of potential options to get excited about.

One of the intriguing possibilities pits a second-seeded Notre Dame against third-ranked Georgia in the Cotton Bowl.

This would be possible with a Georgia win in the SEC Championship, which would boost Clemson up to the No. 1 seed.

With a top-ranked Clemson choosing to stay closer to home at the Orange Bowl, the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish would face off at AT&T Stadium in a rematch of a clash from a year ago won by Kirby Smart's team.

The potential meeting of the powerful programs would feature three of the top running backs in the nation with Georgia's duo of D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield squaring off against Notre Dame's Dexter Williams.

Defense could dominate the showdown as well, as both teams hold opponents under 18 points per game, and the meeting at Notre Dame Stadium a year ago ended 20-19.

Not only would the semifinal clash between Georgia and Notre Dame be an exciting affair, it would set the tone for a third meeting in three years at Sanford Stadium next September, as the Irish make their first trip between the hedges.

