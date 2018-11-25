Report: Jimbo Fisher's Nephew Cole Was Man Who Punched LSU's Steve Kragthorpe

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The nephew of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has reportedly been identified as the person who punched LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, inciting the melee following the Aggies' 74-72 overtime win Saturday.

Brooks Kubena of The Advocate reported the news.

Cole Fisher serves as an undergraduate student football manager under his uncle. Kragthorpe, who has Parkinson's disease, did not suffer any serious injury in the fracas.

