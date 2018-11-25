Report: Jimbo Fisher's Nephew Cole Was Man Who Punched LSU's Steve Kragthorpe

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher shouts during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The nephew of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has reportedly been identified as the person who punched LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, inciting the melee following the Aggies' 74-72 overtime win Saturday.

of The Advocate reported the news.

Cole Fisher serves as an undergraduate student football manager under his uncle. Kragthorpe, who has Parkinson's disease, did not suffer any serious injury in the fracas.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

