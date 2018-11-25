LSU's Steve Kragthorpe on Postgame Fight: 'He Got Me Right in My Pacemaker'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

LSU staffer Kevin Faulk notably had a major role in a fight following Saturday night's 74-72 loss to Texas A&M, but he was apparently defending Steve Kragthorpe, who could have suffered serious injuries during the mayhem.

"Out of nowhere, I got nailed," Kragthorpe said Sunday, per Glenn Guilbeau of USA Today. "I didn't go down, but I clutched over. I was like, 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."

Faulk responded by going after the person who threw the punch, a man in an Texas A&M shirt who has yet to be identified.

"It's unfortunate this situation happened," the former New England Patriots running back said. "It got out of hand. But I was just behaving as my mom and dad raised me. This guy hit Coach Kragthorpe in the chest. I just stepped in. It just happened."

Kragthorpe requires a pacemaker in his chest after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011. The 53-year-old was seen by medical personnel at the game but will apparently need additional examinations.

"I feel OK, but not as good as I was," he said. "I felt like he tore something in there. I will be seeing my neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday."

The fight came at the end of a dramatic seven-overtime game between SEC West rivals. The conference is reportedly looking into the situation to see if any punishment is necessary.