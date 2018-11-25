Report: Mack Brown Interested in UNC, Could Hire Kliff Kingsbury, Gene Chizik

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

New Texas head NCAA college football coach Tom Herman, left, talks with former Texas coach Mack Brown following a news conference where he was introduced, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Austin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Mack Brown-to-North Carolina rumors are heating up to the point he's reportedly already beginning to consider a staff.

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reported Brown could attempt to hire Gene Chizik as his defensive coordinator and Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator. Texas Tech fired Kingsbury as its head coach Sunday, while Chizik last served as UNC's defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2016.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

