B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears LeBron 3, Paul George Goes N7 PG 2.5, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Following a busy Friday, the NBA schedule returned to normal a bit Saturday, with seven games throughout the night.

Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were among the top stars taking the court, and all three donned impressive kicks. Here's a look at their footwear and some of the other standout sneakers.

       

PJ brings out LeBron 3 in Cleveland

        

Uncle Drew brings Nike Air Yeezy 2 on the road

       

James Harden keeps it simple black and white

       

Russ arrives in the JW Chucks

      

John Wall showing love to John Geiger

       

Derrick Rose with the volt colorway of the D Rose 9

       

LaMarcus Aldridge in the Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3

       

Mamba Mentality for De’Aaron Fox

      

All-red Nike PG 2 for Luka Doncic

      

The "Young Bull" Collin Sexton putting up numbers in the Kyrie 3      

      

Markieff Morris in the Oregon Foams     

       

Paul George goes with City Edition-themed PG 2.5

      

Jamal Murray pays homage to Denver

      

Marcus Morris with the UNDFTD Kobe 1

      

Eight games are slated for Sunday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will tip things off against the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will close the curtain with their 9 p.m. ET matchup.

