B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears LeBron 3, Paul George Goes N7 PG 2.5, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears LeBron 3, Paul George Goes N7 PG 2.5, MoreNovember 25, 2018
Following a busy Friday, the NBA schedule returned to normal a bit Saturday, with seven games throughout the night.
Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were among the top stars taking the court, and all three donned impressive kicks. Here's a look at their footwear and some of the other standout sneakers.
PJ brings out LeBron 3 in Cleveland
PJ Tucker wearing the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 "Superman" tonight in Cleveland https://t.co/k8aRZxteo8
Uncle Drew brings Nike Air Yeezy 2 on the road
.@KyrieIrving arrives in Dallas wearing the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Pure Platinum” tonight. https://t.co/x0XHFM94zs
James Harden keeps it simple black and white
Detailed look at @JHarden13 wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 against Cleveland https://t.co/gfMuPDdbf0
Russ arrives in the JW Chucks
.@RussWest44 arrives wearing the JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 “Felt” tonight. https://t.co/v1NzbNfoCc
John Wall showing love to John Geiger
Derrick Rose with the volt colorway of the D Rose 9
LaMarcus Aldridge in the Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3
.@aldridge_12 arrives in the Air Jordan 3 JTH against the Bucks @jtimberlake https://t.co/vlgLMoQ8Ox
Mamba Mentality for De’Aaron Fox
Detailed look at @swipathefox wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Perspective" https://t.co/KV1XyMjmGa
All-red Nike PG 2 for Luka Doncic
.@luka7doncic putting on a show wearing the Nike PG 2 tonight https://t.co/6ZpMtYIMsx
The "Young Bull" Collin Sexton putting up numbers in the Kyrie 3
.@CollinYoungBull balling out in the Nike Kyrie 3 tonight against Houston https://t.co/JnrDgppspO
Markieff Morris in the Oregon Foams
.@Keefmorris wearing the Nike Air Foamposite One "Oregon" against New Orleans https://t.co/jjO6p0kbWU
Paul George goes with City Edition-themed PG 2.5
Jamal Murray pays homage to Denver
Marcus Morris with the UNDFTD Kobe 1
#SoleWatch: @MookMorris2 wearing the @UNDEFEATEDinc x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro against the Mavericks. 📸: Glenn James https://t.co/WOJhBzeG6O
Eight games are slated for Sunday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will tip things off against the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will close the curtain with their 9 p.m. ET matchup.
