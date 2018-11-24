B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears LeBron 3, Paul George Goes N7 PG 2.5, More

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Following a busy Friday, the NBA schedule returned to normal a bit Saturday, with seven games throughout the night.

Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were among the top stars taking the court, and all three donned impressive kicks. Here's a look at their footwear and some of the other standout sneakers.

PJ brings out LeBron 3 in Cleveland

Uncle Drew brings Nike Air Yeezy 2 on the road

James Harden keeps it simple black and white

Russ arrives in the JW Chucks

John Wall showing love to John Geiger

Derrick Rose with the volt colorway of the D Rose 9

LaMarcus Aldridge in the Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3

Mamba Mentality for De’Aaron Fox

All-red Nike PG 2 for Luka Doncic

The "Young Bull" Collin Sexton putting up numbers in the Kyrie 3

Markieff Morris in the Oregon Foams

Paul George goes with City Edition-themed PG 2.5

Jamal Murray pays homage to Denver

Marcus Morris with the UNDFTD Kobe 1

Eight games are slated for Sunday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will tip things off against the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will close the curtain with their 9 p.m. ET matchup.