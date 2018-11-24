Jeff Brohm on Louisville Coaching Rumors: Purdue Is Where I Want to Be

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Jeff Brohm led Purdue to a 28-21 win over Indiana on Saturday, moving the Boilermakers to 6-6 on the season and earning bowl eligibility. After the contest, Brohm addressed the rumors linking him to the coaching vacancy at Louisville.

"I want Louisville to do what's best for them," he said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com. "I'm a fan. But right now, I'm the coach at Purdue. This is where I want to be and I like it here."

