Jeff Brohm on Louisville Coaching Rumors: Purdue Is Where I Want to Be

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks quarterback David Blough (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue won 28-21. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Jeff Brohm led Purdue to a 28-21 win over Indiana on Saturday, moving the Boilermakers to 6-6 on the season and earning bowl eligibility. After the contest, Brohm addressed the rumors linking him to the coaching vacancy at Louisville.

"I want Louisville to do what's best for them," he said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com. "I'm a fan. But right now, I'm the coach at Purdue. This is where I want to be and I like it here."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

