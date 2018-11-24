Boca Juniors' Team Bus Attacked by Fans; Tear Gas from Police Injured Players

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

Picture released by Telam showing the Boca Juniors team bus leaving their hotel on the way to the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on November 24, 2018 to play the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final against River Plate, before it was attacked y River fans. - The attack left Boca players coughing and teary eyed amid the glass of smashed windows ahead of the Argentine giants' 'superclasico' Copa Libertadores final, which authorities are deciding if it is played or not.
JOSE ROMERO/Getty Images

The second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final has been delayed for an hour after the team bus of Boca Juniors was attacked before kick-off, per BBC Sport.

The trouble occurred almost an hour before the match was originally scheduled to start when River Plate supporters attacked the bus, leading to governing body CONMEBOL's decision to postpone the kick-off. Police responded with tear gas that "drifted into the Boca team bus," per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).

Boca secretary general Christian Gribaudo told Clarin (h/t Reuters) "The players are all hurt, you can't play this way." Clarin also reported that six players had vomited after being exposed to the gas.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

