Boca Juniors' Team Bus Attacked by Fans; Tear Gas from Police Injured Players

JOSE ROMERO/Getty Images

The second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final has been delayed for an hour after the team bus of Boca Juniors was attacked before kick-off, per BBC Sport.

The trouble occurred almost an hour before the match was originally scheduled to start when River Plate supporters attacked the bus, leading to governing body CONMEBOL's decision to postpone the kick-off. Police responded with tear gas that "drifted into the Boca team bus," per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).

Boca secretary general Christian Gribaudo told Clarin (h/t Reuters) "The players are all hurt, you can't play this way." Clarin also reported that six players had vomited after being exposed to the gas.