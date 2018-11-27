SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

0 of 14

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Rivalry week in the SEC gave us the most entertaining college football game of the season: a seven-overtime Texas A&M win over LSU in the highest-scoring game in FBS history.

It's a good thing that was a Saturday night game because it would have been an impossible act to follow.

Alabama and Georgia took care of business in big ways against their biggest rivals, Florida trounced Florida State and Kentucky pummeled Louisville.

Vanderbilt beat Tennessee for the third consecutive season to get bowl-eligible, and the Vols will go home for the holidays for the second year in a row. Ole Miss fired its defensive coordinator after Mississippi State exacted Egg Bowl revenge, and Missouri dismantled hapless Arkansas.

Needless to say, it was an eventful weekend in the SEC, even if there wasn't but one good game.

Alabama held firm at the top, but the rest of the rankings were basically put in a cup, shaken up and turned upside down.

So how did they fall out? There are major changes in perhaps the biggest shakeup in the middle we've seen all year. Let's take a look.