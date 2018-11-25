NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Predicting Movers in Week 14 After Latest Results

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

There will be significant changes to the top of the college football rankings ahead of Week 14.

Two of the top playoff contenders fell to their respective rivals in Week 13, which will lead to a renewed discussion regarding who deserves to be in the playoff.

Three of the teams expected to make the biggest gains in the polls receive one more chance to improve their respective resumes since they'll be participating in conference championship games.

Of the trio expected to rise in the rankings, one has an eye on making a return to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State

Ohio State's statement win over Michigan Saturday vaulted the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff discussion.

Urban Meyer's team dropped behind UCF to No. 10 after a one-point win over Maryland, but it should climb at least four positions over UCF, LSU, Washington State and Michigan when Tuesday rolls around.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Buckeyes were also 10th in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, but they'll be closer to No. 5 and might even crack the top five positions if the voters are that impressed with their 62-39 win over the Wolverines.

The expected surge up the rankings sets up a debate that will rage on for at least a week, as everyone compares the resumes of Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Of course, that situation gets even more muddled if Georgia knocks off Alabama in the SEC Championship, but for now, the discussion is between the Sooners and Buckeyes for the No. 4 seed in the playoff.

For now, the Buckeyes are set to join the elite programs in the rankings, and all they can do about their playoff fate is dominate Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

Washington

The Washington Huskies are one step away from the Rose Bowl after knocking off Washington State in the snow Friday night.

The 9-3 Huskies, who have won four of their last five games, sat at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll entering Week 13, and with losses by LSU, West Virginia and Washington State, they should move up a few spots.

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Because of its recent string of victories, Chris Petersen's team has a case to make as the best three-loss program in the nation, a title that carries a bit more weight in 2018 due to the attrition in the middle of the rankings.

The Huskies have played in high-profile bowl games recently, but they haven't been able to earn a trip to the Rose Bowl since 2001.

All they have to do is win the Pac-12 Championship against Utah Friday night to earn a return to Pasadena, but their opponent will be playing with similar motivation, as the Utes have never played in the Rose Bowl.

Texas

Texas doesn't deserve to jump many spots in the polls because of its lackluster showing against Kansas, but the Longhorns will move up due to losses by teams ahead of them.

The Longhorns won their third game in a row Friday, but a seven-point win over Kansas won't thrill any members of the playoff committee, which means the Longhorns might only move up a spot or two from No. 14.

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

However, Tom Herman's team will reach the Top 10 in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll since it sat at No. 11 entering Week 13.

But in order for the Longhorns to remain in a high position in the rankings after the Big 12 Championship, they need to improve in all facets of the game to keep up with an Oklahoma team that is steamrolling into AT&T Stadium.

A second win over Oklahoma in one season would not only be historic for the Longhorns, but it would knock the Sooners out of playoff contention while sending Texas into a New Year's Six bowl, which is something we didn't think they would attain after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.