Arthur Blank Supports Dan Quinn as Head Coach Despite Falcons' Struggles

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn received a vote of confidence from ownership following the team's 31-17 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

Per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Falcons owner Arthur Blank doesn't believe Quinn is the reason why they are 4-7 this season.

"Absolutely. We love our coach," Blank said. "Our coach is not the problem."

