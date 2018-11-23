Arthur Blank Supports Dan Quinn as Head Coach Despite Falcons' Struggles

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn received a vote of confidence from ownership following the team's 31-17 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. 

Per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Falcons owner Arthur Blank doesn't believe Quinn is the reason why they are 4-7 this season. 

"Absolutely. We love our coach," Blank said. "Our coach is not the problem."

        

