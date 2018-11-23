Washington Marching Band's Bus Rolled Over on Highway En Route to WSU Game

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

A bus carrying members of the Washington Huskies marching band and spirit squad overturned Thursday on I-90 near George, Washington, according to Linzi Sheldon of KIRO 7:

The school released a statement on the incident, noting there were no serious injuries to any of the 56 people on the bus, and the students were taken to a local elementary school after the accident:

The band was heading to Pullman for Friday's crucial Apple Cup between No. 16 Washington and No. 8 Washington State. At stake for both teams is a berth in the Pac-12 title game and potential conference title.

For Washington State, however, a berth in the College Football Playoff is still a possibility if it wins out, adding another dimension to an already-intense rivalry game.

That region has already been hit with snowy and icy conditions ahead of the game, with rain and flurries in the forecast for tomorrow night's game.