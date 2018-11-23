Washington Marching Band's Bus Rolled Over on Highway En Route to WSU Game

Washington Marching Band's Bus Rolled Over on Highway En Route to WSU GameNovember 23, 2018
A bus carrying members of the Washington Huskies marching band and spirit squad overturned Thursday on I-90 near George, Washington, according to Linzi Sheldon of KIRO 7:
Linzi Sheldon @LinziKIRO7
Update to UW bus crash: this is a photo sent to us by a marching band member who was there but not on that bus (there were 3 carrying #UW marching band members). No serious injuries. Happened at 5:26p on EB I-90 near George, WA. Working on more for @KIRO7Seattle at 11p #huskies https://t.co/nR4Bms7kT6
The school released a statement on the incident, noting there were no serious injuries to any of the 56 people on the bus, and the students were taken to a local elementary school after the accident:
UW News @uwnews
Statement on the rollover of a bus carrying members of the Husky Marching Band and spirit squads to the Apple Cup: https://t.co/ebUxS2eR3H
Patrick @patstant
Cafeteria workers are here cooking us hot food. A man in FULL WSU garb rolled in with multiple pies for us. People are bringingTurkey, stuffing, drinks, and more love than we could ever ask for.
The band was heading to Pullman for Friday's crucial Apple Cup between No. 16 Washington and No. 8 Washington State. At stake for both teams is a berth in the Pac-12 title game and potential conference title.
For Washington State, however, a berth in the College Football Playoff is still a possibility if it wins out, adding another dimension to an already-intense rivalry game.
That region has already been hit with snowy and icy conditions ahead of the game, with rain and flurries in the forecast for tomorrow night's game.
