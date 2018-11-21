Raiders' Derek Carr Says He Wants to 'Mess Up' Draft, Doesn't Want No. 1 Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is focused on winning for the remainder of the 2018 season rather than draft position despite the team's 2-8 start.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carr said, "I want to mess up the draft. I don't want the first pick."

The Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Oakland is seemingly in the middle of a rebuild, as it dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the season and wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys during the season.

The Raiders also recently released pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, who later signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Although the 27-year-old Carr entered the season having been named a Pro Bowler in three straight campaigns, his struggles this season have contributed to the Raiders' shortcomings as a whole.

Carr is completing an impressive 70.4 percent of his passes, but he has thrown for just 2,633 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Also, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported last month that Carr has a "fractured relationship" with his teammates and added that "confidence in him has waned."

Thompson also reported that whispers around the team suggested that Carr may no longer be viewed as the quarterback of the future.

While Carr is under contract through 2022, the Raiders could potentially look to trade Carr during the offseason and replace him with a first-round pick in the 2019 draft if Thompson's report is accurate.

On his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Oregon's Justin Herbert as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 9 overall player in the class.

He also gave Duke's Daniel Jones and West Virginia's Will Grier a first-round grade among quarterbacks.

Although Carr wants to win games down the stretch, the Raiders have a brutal schedule the rest of the way, including a road clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Oakland also has two games remaining against the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs, one against the AFC-North leading Pittsburgh Steelers and one each against a pair of playoff contenders in the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

Given that slate of games, the Raiders may have the pick of the litter at quarterback—or any position—come the NFL draft in April.