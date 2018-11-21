Report: Chase Daniel 'More Likely' to Start vs. Lions Than Mitchell Trubisky

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chase Daniel is reportedly "more likely" to start at quarterback than Mitchell Trubisky for the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday, noting Trubisky has a minor shoulder injury that might keep him out against the Lions because of the short week. If the game were Sunday instead, he would "probably play."

He's officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided additional details:

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday he was hopeful Trubisky would be ready to face the Lions but noted the short week's impact by telling reporters, "The fact that you don't have more time can affect our decision a little bit."

"I'm saying cautiously optimistic but I can't make any promises," Nagy said about the QB's availability. "I hope he does. But it's a day-to-day thing for us, like I said. He wants to play. I know that. And for us, we got to make sure in these situations that we're doing the right thing."

Now it sounds like Chicago will turn to Daniel to lead the offense for at least one game.

Trubisky is in the midst of a breakout season with a 65.4 completion percentage and 2,469 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions across 10 games. He's added 363 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

The second-year quarterback ranks third in ESPN's Total QBR behind only the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, Daniel has made just two starts since he went undrafted out of the University of Missouri in 2009. He signed with the Bears in March after prior stops with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs and two stints with the Saints.

He made 10 appearances, including both of his starts, during a three-year stay with the Chiefs from 2013 through 2015. He connected on 63.2 percent of his throws for 409 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Kansas City.

Although Daniel is a replacement-level option, he's in line to inherit the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring offense in a matchup against the league's 24th-ranked scoring defense.

So, while the quarterback switch is a downgrade for the Bears, it's still a game they should win. OddsShark notes they are listed as three-point favorites in the first contest of the annual three-game Thanksgiving slate.