UCF Knights vs. USF Bulls Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Since becoming conference rivals Central Florida is 3-2 straight up in the series with South Florida. But the Bulls are 4-1 against the spread over that span, and nearly pulled off an upset in last year's AAC championship game. Who's the smart bet for the 10th edition of the I-4 War on Friday afternoon in Tampa?

College football point spread: The Knights opened as 14-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 47.9-26.8 Knights (College football picks on every game)

Why the UCF Knights can cover the spread

UCF extended the nation's longest current winning streak to 23 in a row with a surprisingly easy 38-13 victory over Cincinnati last week. The Knights handed the Bearcats the first six points of the game but led 21-6 by halftime, then scored the first two touchdowns out of the locker room, cruising to the cover as 6.5-point favorites.

On the night Central Florida out-gained Cincinnati 402-379, won the turnover battle 3-1 and blocked a Bearcats field goal. UCF is now 15-7-1 ATS during its winning streak, scoring at least 31 points in every game.

At 7-0 in conference play the Knights have already clinched a spot in the AAC championship game. But they also moved up to No. 9 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, and while they're still longshots to make the CFP they should try to blow out every opponent possible, just in case.

Why the USF Bulls can cover the spread

USF started 7-0 this season with two wins over Power 5 opponents, Georgia Tech and Illinois, but now seeks to stop a three-game losing streak after falling at Temple last week 27-17. South Florida actually drove its opening possession of the game 60 yards to a touchdown, led 17-0 at the half and 17-13 with 10 minutes to go. But the Bulls gave up one touchdown on a punt return and another on a fumble in the end zone, leading to the loss.

On the afternoon South Florida out-rushed the Owls 184-74 but lost the turnover battle 5-2, resulting in at least a minus-7 point differential. Still, the Bulls hung on for the cover as 14-point dogs.

Two weeks ago South Florida led at Cincinnati in the third quarter, lost 35-23 but covered at plus-16. In fact the Bulls are 3-1 ATS as underdogs this season.

Smart betting pick

Central Florida beat South Florida in a wild AAC championship game last year 49-42, but the Bulls covered as 10-point dogs. However, while the Knights are just as good now as they were that day, USF has taken a step back Also, playing on the road means the spread is a smidge friendlier toward UCF. Smart money here gives the points with the Knights.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of South Florida's last 10 games at home in November.

South Florida is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games vs its conference.

The total has gone under in five of Central Florida's last six games vs its conference.

