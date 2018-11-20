Report: Cowboys' Michael Gallup to Play vs. Redskins After Brother's Suicide

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup in actin during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia,. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup reportedly plans to play against the Washington Redskins on Thursday in the wake of his brother's death by suicide last week, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. 

Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, Gallup's family is deciding whether it will hold his brother's funeral on Wednesday or Friday.

Hill added that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has offered Gallup his private jet to get to and from the funeral.

The 22-year-old receiver tweeted the following Tuesday regarding the support he has gotten from the Cowboys organization:

Gallup is quarterback Dak Prescott's primary deep threat, and his presence could be a major asset for the 5-5 Cowboys on Thanksgiving, as they attempt to tie the Redskins for the NFC East lead with a victory.

Through 10 games, including five starts, Gallup has registered 16 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown this season.

Dallas selected him with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Colorado State.

Gallup is second on the team in receiving yardage among wideouts this season behind Cole Beasley's 454 yards.

Amari Cooper has replaced Gallup in the starting lineup since his arrival from the Oakland Raiders, but Gallup is still a key part of Dallas' receiver depth behind Cooper and Beasley along with Allen Hurns.

