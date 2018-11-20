Malcolm Jenkins 'Bothered' by Eagles Demeanor During Blowout Loss to Saints

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said on Tuesday he was "bothered" by the team's demeanor in Sunday's 48-7 blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Tim McManus of ESPN provided full comments from Jenkins, who called the result "embarrassing":

The Eagles fell behind 17-0 in the game's first 18 minutes and never hinted toward a serious rally as the high-powered Saints' offense faced little resistance from the Philly defense.

Jenkins was caught on camera giving the middle finger to Saints head coach Sean Payton, his coach for the first five years of his career with New Orleans, during the contest, but he downplayed the situation afterward, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"I'm a competitor. I love Sean to death. I know what type of guy and coach he is. That was more so personal between me and him," he said. "We talked after the game. It's all good. I know Sean. They're going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me. I got a lot of respect for what they're doing, especially Sean."

Although the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have lost two straight games since their bye to drop to 4-6, they are still just two games behind the Washington Redskins for the NFC East lead with two games against Washington down the stretch.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters his message to the team and fans alike amid the struggles:

"I think the message to the fans, just like I told the team after the game, first of all, you can't hang your head. If anybody does, and if anybody begins to sort of doubt, you don't need them. Because we believe, and I believe in those players, I believe in those coaches. It's a group that is hurting. It's a group that will pick themselves up this week. They're not going to feel sorry for themselves and we'll get ready for the [New York] Giants."

Getting a more complete effort is likely what Jenkins and Eagles fans will be looking for as the team finishes the regular season with four games against NFC East rivals along with tough tests when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) and Houston Texans (7-3).

Any further lapses could cost them a chance to defend their title in the playoffs.