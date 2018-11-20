Bradley Beal on Wizards Drama: It's 'Either Going to Boost Us or F--k Us Up'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal said Tuesday the recent drama surrounding the team is "either going to boost us or f--k us up a little bit."

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the front office is willing to talk trade about any player on its roster, including Beal and backcourt partner John Wall. Tuesday, Michael Lee of The Athletic provided comments from Beal:

"We've already aired out a lot of our problems the last couple of years. It's not like any of our stuff is a secret. We just got to do it on the floor. It's not like we have bad character guys or bad guys. We're just not getting it [done] in between the lines… Maybe it's entitlement. Maybe we're too cool. Maybe we feel we can flip it on a switch. All the things we've said in the past that's been a problem with us. I don't know. That's the annoying part about it. You can't pinpoint it as one thing."

The Wizards have qualified for the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, but they've failed to advanced beyond the second round and have started this campaign 5-11.

Those results tend to create conversations about whether it's time to change the core, and Woj's report suggests Washington is considering that option.

Wall also engaged in a verbal dispute with head coach Scott Brooks during a recent practice session, saying "F--k you" to Brooks, per Wojnarowski. He later apologized to his coach and teammates.

Beal has played well despite the tense situation. He's averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 16 appearances. He ranks seventh among shooting guards in player efficiency rating, according to ESPN.com.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

The Wizards face a difficult finish to November with two games against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-7) and matchups with the Los Angeles Clippers (11-5), Toronto Raptors (13-4), Houston Rockets (8-7) and Philadelphia 76ers (12-7).

How they perform during that stretch will play in a key role in determining whether the roster can turn things around or if it's time for change in the nation's capital.