South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Lance King/Getty Images

Clemson owns a four-game winning streak in the rivalry with South Carolina, outscoring the Gamecocks by an average of 41-17 and going 3-1 against the spread in the process. The Tigers shoot to make it five straight Palmetto Bowl victories Saturday night at Death Valley.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 26.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 52.0-18.2 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the South Carolina Gamecocks can cover the spread

South Carolina bounced back from that tough loss to Florida two weeks ago to beat Chattanooga last week 49-9. The Gamecocks drove their first three possessions of the game 75, 61 and 68 yards to touchdowns, led 28-3 at the half and pushed that to 49-3 in the fourth quarter, on their way toward the victory and the cash as 31-point favorites.

On the night South Carolina owned a 33-17 advantage in first downs, out-gained the Moccasins 602-334 and won the turnover battle 2-0. The Gamecocks also blocked an extra point and a field goal and held Chattanooga out of the end zone until just five minutes remained in the game.

South Carolina is 3-1 both SU and ATS its last four times out, and would be 4-0 SU if it hadn't blown a 17-point, second-half lead against the Gators. The Gamecocks are also 3-1 ATS on the road this season.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

Clemson reached 11-0 on the season and remained right in the thick of the College Football Playoff race with a 35-6 victory over Duke last week. The Tigers actually spotted the Blue Devils the first six points of the game, then awoke and scored the last 35. Unfortunately for its financial backers Clemson came up one point short of covering as a 29.5-point favorite.

On the night the Tigers out-gained Duke 459-262 and doubled-up the Blue Devils 208-104 on the ground.

Clemson has now out-gained every opponent this season except Texas A&M, and out-rushed every opponent except North Carolina State. The Tigers have also won their last six games by an average score of 50-8.

Clemson sits at No. 2 in the latest CFP ranking, two wins from a fourth straight trip to the playoff.

Smart betting pick

The Tigers won this matchup last year 34-10, covering as a two-touchdown favorite, and they'll win this game too. But just like last week Clemson, playing at home, faces an inflated point spread. Also, the Tigers still have the ACC championship game next week against Pittsburgh, and might be tempted to rest starters once this game is in hand. Smart money here takes South Carolina and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in six of South Carolina's last eight games vs Clemson.

The total has gone under in four of Clemson's last five games at home.

South Carolina is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games vs the Atlantic Coast.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.