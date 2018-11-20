College Football Playoff 2018: Predicting Final Four Teams Post-Week 13 Rankings

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The College Football Playoff rankings have been rather stagnant in the last few weeks.

Once again, there has been no movement among the top four teams in the playoff structure. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan represent the four best teams in that order, according to the CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama, 11-0

2. Clemson, 11-0

3. Notre Dame, 11-0

4. Michigan, 10-1

5. Georgia, 10-1

6. Oklahoma, 10-1

7. LSU, 9-2

8. Washington State, 10-1

9. UCF, 10-0

10. Ohio State, 10-1

It seems unlikely that the Crimson Tide, Tigers and Fighting Irish will go down in their rivalry games with Auburn, South Carolina and USC, respectively, but upsets have been the lifeblood of college football for decades. All three of those teams will still have to go out and earn those victories against hungry, if undermanned, opponents.

But the Wolverines face another challenge. They go on the road to face arch-rival Ohio State. Both teams take 10-1 records into that game, and while the Wolverines are four-point favorites in that game according to OddsShark, they are anything but a sure thing.

Michigan has been dominated by Ohio State for years. The Wolverines have lost the last six games in the series and 13 of the last 14 games played between the two teams. Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has never lost to Michigan, and Jim Harbaugh has never beaten the Buckeyes in his position as Michigan's head coach. (He was successful during his playing career against the Buckeyes, going 3-1 while donning a Maize and Blue uniform.)

The game will decide the Big Ten East division, as the winner will face Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. Michigan needs to win to turn the series around, and most importantly, keep its spot in the CFP top four.

The Michigan-Ohio State series may be fueled by mutual hatred, but it is no longer just a smashmouth war. The Wolverines are a tough, nasty, and physical team but Ohio State is a high-powered passing team led by quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

While Michigan seems like the tougher team, based on mediocre performances by Ohio State's defense in games against Purdue (a loss) and Maryland (allowed 51 points), the Buckeyes are all about playing high-powered offense.

Georgia is the No. 5 team in the CFP rankings, and even though the Bulldogs are on the outside, they seemingly control their own destiny. They close the season against Georgia Tech and they will face Alabama in the SEC title game. Should Georgia find a way to beat the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs will likely earn a spot in the playoffs.

Oklahoma, Washington State, UCF, and Ohio State all seemingly have a chance if Georgia does not beat Alabama and Michigan loses.

The sixth-ranked Sooners have a tough game against West Virginia and the Big 12 title game, and wins in those games will create a strong argument.

Washington State is a magnificent offensive powerhouse, and the Cougars rolled to a 69-28 over Arizona Saturday night with Gardner Minshew firing seven TD passes. Washington State remains at No. 8, one spot behind LSU.

The Tigers have two losses, so they are not likely to get invited to the playoffs.

Predictions

Look for Alabama, Clemson, and Notre Dame to hold on to the top three spots after this weekend's action.

However, Michigan may be up against it in its game at Ohio State. The belief here is that Michigan has played much better football to this point in the season than the Buckeyes, but both teams are still 10-1.

Ohio State's defense has been poor by comparison to many of the other ranked teams, but it's not because the Buckeyes lack talent. Can Ohio State play well enough on defense against Michigan to slow the Wolverines' attack? The belief is that the Buckeyes can improve their performance.

Ohio State has had its way with Michigan in 13 of the last 14 games. The Buckeyes are at home Saturday, and it will take a monumental effort for the Wolverines to win.

That's not going to happen. It will be tight, but Ohio State finds a way and breaks hearts in Ann Arbor, Michigan yet again.

Georgia will not have any problems with Georgia Tech at home, and the Bulldogs will replace Michigan as the No. 4 team in next week's CFP rankings.