Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Georgia owns bragging rights in the recent rivalry with Georgia Tech, winning 14 of the last 17 meetings straight up and going 5-2 against the spread over the last seven. The SEC East champion Bulldogs are favored to continue that dominance at the 113th edition of Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday afternoon between the hedges.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 17-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 43.7-26.7 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can cover the spread

The Ramblin' Wreck rides a four-game winning streak into this contest, after outlasting Virginia in overtime last week 30-27. Georgia Tech trailed the Cavaliers 14-13 after one quarter and 21-16 into the fourth, led 27-24 with a minute to go but let Virginia tie the score with one second left. The Yellow Jackets then won the game with a field goal in the top of the extra period and a Cavs miss in the bottom.

On the day Georgia Tech out-rushed the Cavaliers 268-130 and converted 10-for-18 on third-down situations. Meanwhile the defense chipped in with a safety and special teams contributed a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets have now out-gained six of their last seven opponents and out-rushed each of their last seven foes. They also happen to be 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS over that span.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

Georgia also carries a four-game winning streak into Saturday, after dispatching UMass last week 66-27. The Bulldogs drove their first six possessions of the game 66, 68, 80, 73, 72 and 81 yards to touchdowns, led 42-13 at the half and pushed that advantage to 66-20 in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for its financial backers Georgia allowed a 45-yard Minuteman touchdown with nine minutes left, giving up the cover as a 41-point favorite.

On the afternoon the Bulldogs piled up 701 yards of total offense, including 426 on the ground. They also never punted. Georgia has now out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except LSU.

At 10-1 overall the Bulldogs still entertain hopes of a return trip to the College Football Playoff, but they certainly cannot afford a slip-up in this spot.

Smart betting pick

Georgia won this matchup last season 38-7, covering an 11-point spread, holding that Georgia Tech option to just 188 yards on the ground. This season the Bulldogs have beaten seven of their nine Power 5 foes by at least 17 points. Meanwhile, in their only game this season against an opponent comparable to Georgia the Yellow Jackets lost to Clemson 49-21. Smart money here bets the Bulldogs.

College football betting trends

Georgia Tech is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs Georgia.

The total has gone under in three of Georgia Tech's last four games vs Georgia.

Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs the ACC.

