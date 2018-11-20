Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks' Slow Starts: 'We Definitely Need to Fix It'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks (12-4) own the second-best record in the NBA, but they haven't made things easy on themselves.

After Milwaukee trailed the Denver Nuggets by four points at the end of the first quarter Monday, ESPN's Malika Andrews pointed out the Bucks have been behind after the opening 12 minutes in eight of their 16 games.

As they have done on numerous occasions already, though, they used a strong second half to rally for a 104-98 victory. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo noted afterward his team has to stop digging itself an early hole, per Andrews:

"We definitely need to fix it. We have to do a better job trying to set the tone. I think we did a better job this game, but we can do a lot better. But talent always saves us. I feel like we're so talented that when we're down 10, down 15, we can always get back in the game. But we know that down the road, that is not going to help us. We have to be able to set the tone and have control of the full game."

The Greek Freak isn't alone in those sentiments.

"In subtle ways, hopefully we're thinking about it, talking about it, addressing it," first-year Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think we'd all like to start better."

In their previous game, the Bucks trailed the Chicago Bulls by 13 after the opening period only to rally for the win by outscoring their opponent 78-41 in the second half. Slow starts have contributed to double-digit deficits in each of the past three games, although the Bucks have gone 2-1.

Overall, they are 4-4 when trailing after the first quarter.

Milwaukee has shaken off early issues thanks to its high-powered offense. The Bucks rank first in points (120.1), first in three-pointers made (14.8 per game), fourth in field-goal percentage (48.4) and second in rebounds (51.3). They are tied with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors for the top offensive rating (114.7).

That's a formula for success—and one that allows the team to quickly go from trailing to leading. Plus, Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 25.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

The Bucks can get away with slow starts during the regular season, but that may not be the case in the postseason. For a Milwaukee franchise that hasn't advanced past the first round since 2000-01, "bucking" this trend will continue to be a top priority.