High Stakes Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin Match Announced for WWE TLC 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman received his wish Monday night on Raw.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced Strowman will face acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Dec. 16.

Should Strowman prevail, he'll then challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, while Corbin will leave his role as Raw's GM. Should Corbin win, he'll then become the permanent Raw GM, with Strowman losing his title match with Lesnar.

McMahon's announcement indirectly confirmed one fear for many WWE fans.

Despite being the universal champion, Lesnar is once again likely going months without another title defense. Lesnar presumably won't be stepping in the ring at TLC, otherwise McMahon wouldn't have lined him up for a match at Royal Rumble in January.

Waiting until Royal Rumble for Strowman vs. Lesnar isn't ideal, but it allows WWE more time to make the matchup a little more interesting. The company had to rush their singles battle at Crown Jewel after Roman Reigns announced his leukemia had returned, forcing him to take an indefinite leave of absence.