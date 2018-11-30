Victor Oladipo Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Right Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Victor Oladipo#4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo will remain out indefinitely because of right knee soreness, the team announced Friday

Further details were not provided, and the team said "updates will be provided when warranted."

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Oladipo "is still working himself back into game condition and is expected to return in the near future." Additionally, he noted there are no structural issues with Oladipo's knee. 

Oladipo, 26, has missed the Pacers' last six games. His most recent appearance came Nov. 17 against the Atlanta Hawks

Now in his second season with the Pacers, Oladipo has become the face of the franchise. He made his first All-Star team in 2018 and is on pace for another in 2019, emerging as a two-way force and one of the most dynamic 2s in the league. He's averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. 

With Oladipo out, Tyreke Evans will remain Indiana's best option at shooting guard. Aaron Holiday should also continue to see steady minutes off the bench. 

