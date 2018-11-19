Tom Brady on Michigan vs. Ohio State: 'We're Going to Kick Their Butt'

Timothy Rapp
November 19, 2018

Tom Brady is confident that his alma mater, Michigan, will topple Ohio State in their rivalry matchup this Saturday.

"I've lost too many years of bets to Ohio State guys, Michigan State guys. But this is our year, baby," the 1999 U-M graduate told the Kirk & Callahan radio show (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN.com). "They have a great chance going to the Horseshoe. I think we're going to kick their butt. We got a great defense."

Michigan hasn't won at Ohio Stadium since 2000, however, which is another wrinkle to a highly anticipated matchup.

The Game this year will also have huge implications for college football in general, with both Michigan and Ohio State gunning for one of four spots in the College Football Playoff, so the result of the game will be watched closely.

The winner will clinch the Big Ten East Division and a berth in the conference title game against West champion Northwestern, when another win would complete a one-loss season for either school. Michigan came into the week ranked No. 4, and winning out would all but guarantee their berth in the playoff.

Ohio State may need some help even if it wins out, as the Buckeyes came into the week ranked No. 10 behind other one-loss teams like Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington State. They were also behind two-loss LSU.

But Brady, at least, is confident that Michigan will prevail, much as they did his senior season when he was the Wolverines' starting quarterback.

