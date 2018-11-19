Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Since becoming conference rivals Oklahoma owns the series with West Virginia, winning all six meetings straight up, four of them by double-digits, and going 4-2 against the spread in the process. In a really big game in the Big 12 the Sooners meet the Mountaineers on Friday night in Morgantown.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 42.8-40.6 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

Oklahoma rides a five-game winning streak into this contest after outlasting a game Kansas last week 55-40. The Sooners spotted the Jayhawks the first seven points of the game but led 21-10 at the half. Oklahoma then allowed Kansas to get within four points early in the third quarter but used a 27-7 run to pull away.

On the afternoon, the Sooners piled up 32 first downs and 568 yards of total offense, 296 on the ground and 272 through the air. They also, amazingly, converted on 10-of-11 third-down and fourth-down situations.

OU has now scored at least 45 points nine times in 11 games this season.

At 7-1 in conference play, Oklahoma must win this game or get Kansas to beat Texas on Friday to make the Big 12 Championship Game. So the Sooners might want to take care of business themselves. Oklahoma, of course, also remains in the running for an invitation to the College Football Playoff.

Why the West Virginia Mountaineers can cover the spread

West Virginia is shooting to rebound this week after falling at Oklahoma State last week 45-41. The Mountaineers drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown and led 31-14 at the half. West Virginia still led 41-31 midway through the fourth quarter but gave up two scores, the second with just under a minute to go, to fall behind. The Mountaineers then drove to the Cowboys' 14-yard line in the final seconds but came up empty.

On the day, West Virginia amassed 553 yards of total offense. Unfortunately, they also lost the ball twice inside the Oklahoma State 10-yard line, which cost the Mountaineers the game.

Prior to last week, West Virginia put up 58, 42 and 47 points in consecutive victories over Baylor, Texas and TCU. At 6-2 in conference play, the Mountaineers can still clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game with a victory Friday or a Jayhawks victory over the Longhorns.

Smart betting pick

The Sooners won this matchup last year 59-31, but it's doubtful they'll win this one by four touchdowns. However, Oklahoma is a bit more balanced on offense than West Virginia and owns a slightly better track record this season against common opponents. The smart money sides with the Sooners.

College football betting trends

Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS in its last four games vs. West Virginia.

The total has gone over in Oklahoma's last four games vs. West Virginia.

The total has gone over in West Virginia's last four games.

