Ranking Top Running Backs in College Football

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

While the 2018 college football season hasn't featured much star power at running back, the position still boasts an impressive group of top talent.

From returning standouts and small-school stars to breakout sensations, big-play weapons have emerged all over the country.

The following ranking is based on total production and efficiency. Team success is not a major influence heading into the final week of the 2018 regular season.

This isn't a list of the most talented running backs. Otherwise, players such as A.J. Dillon (Boston College) and David Montgomery (Iowa State) would be included.