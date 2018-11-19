Alex Smith Undergoes Surgery on Leg Injury; Not Believed to Be Career-Ending

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Alex Smith's leg injury is not believed to be career-threatening after he underwent surgery on a broken tibia and fibula suffered in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team plans to start Colt McCoy for the remainder of the 2018 season and will work out potential backup veterans Monday.

Smith suffered the horrific injury on the 33-year anniversary of Joe Theismann's career-ender on a similar-looking play.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.