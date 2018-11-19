College Football Picks Week 13: Predictions for Top 25 Games, Upcoming Schedule

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Two of the most one-sided rivalry games in college football will be under the spotlight in Week 13, as a pair of College Football Playoff contenders look to end losing streaks against their biggest rivals.

On Friday, Washington State has an opportunity to move one step closer to the Rose Bowl if it avenges years of heartbreak against Washington.

In Saturday's best matchup, Michigan looks to secure its spot in the Big Ten Championship with a long-awaited victory over Ohio State.

There are a handful of other contests with playoff implications in Week 13, but the pair of rivalry showdowns in the Big Ten and Pac-12 are the most important.

Week 13 Schedule

Thursday, November 22

No. 22 Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, November 23

No. 11 Texas at Kansas (Noon, FS1)

No. 8 UCF at South Florida (4:15 p.m., ESPN)

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 12 West Virginia (8 p.m., ESPN)

No. 16 Washington at No. 7 Washington State (8:30 p.m., Fox)

Saturday, November 24

No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State (Noon, Fox)

Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia (Noon, SEC Network)

No. 13 Florida at Florida State (Noon, ABC)

No. 19 Syracuse at Boston College (Noon, ESPN)

Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Maryland at No. 15 Penn State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Illinois at No. 20 Northwestern (3:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 24 Pittsburgh at Miami (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 17 Kentucky at Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Kansas State at No. 25 Iowa State (7 p.m., FS1)

No. 8 LSU at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC (8 p.m., ABC)

BYU at No. 18 Utah (10 p.m., FS1)

No. 14 Utah State at No. 21 Boise State (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

Michigan 37, Ohio State 24

Saturday's meeting between No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State won't have as much hype as the "Game of the Century" in 2006, but the postseason ramifications are similar.

Michigan's spot in the College Football Playoff is on the line, as is first place in the Big Ten East and a trip to the Big Ten Championship.

Despite entering as the higher-ranked team, the Wolverines need to prove themselves the most, as they've been on the losing end of the rivalry in 15 of 17 games since the turn of the century.

Unlike past years, the Wolverines have a legitimate shot at not only beating the Buckeyes, but dominating them.

Quarterback Shea Patterson and running back Karan Higdon form a dynamic duo that will cause problems to an Ohio State defense that hasn't impressed anyone.

Giving up 51 points to Maryland and 31 to Nebraska in two of the last three weeks showed how many holes the Buckeyes have in their defense, and in order to spoil Michigan's shot at the playoff, they'll need to improve drastically.

The matchup to watch pits Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who is the third-most prolific passer in the FBS, against a Michigan defense that ranks first in the nation in passing defense.

Conversely, the Buckeyes rank 78th in passing defense and 75th in total defense, and there isn't a recent performance you can point at to convince anyone that Urban Meyer's team can reverse its defensive struggles.

Even though the Buckeyes will come out on the losing end of the contest, they'll still be in contention to make the Rose Bowl if Michigan wins the Big Ten Championship because they'd be the best team available for selection out of the Big Ten.

Washington State 45, Washington 30

No. 7 Washington State is in a similar spot as Michigan in Week 13, as it enters as the better team in a rivalry it's been dominated in.

Mike Leach's Cougars haven't lost since September 21, but they can't clinch the Pac-12 North until they end a five-game losing streak against No. 16 Washington.

In addition to being on the losing end of the Apple Cup in recent years, the Cougars haven't come close to challenging the Huskies, as they've lost by double digits in each of the last five years.

Washington State has the opportunity to reverse the course of the rivalry by picking up a double-digit victory of its own behind quarterback Gardner Minshew, who is coming off a 473-yard performance in a 69-28 win over Arizona.

In his last four games, Minshew has 13 touchdowns and one interception, as the Cougars moved closer to playoff contention and the division title.

Washington was supposed to be in the mix for a playoff berth, but that dream was derailed by a Week 1 loss to Auburn, and then the Huskies dropped two Pac-12 games against Oregon and California.

Although they haven't looked the part of a ranked team in certain games, the Huskies still have an opportunity to win the Pac-12 since Washington State's lone loss came at the hands of USC.

The Huskies are capable of stopping Minshew, as they've limited opposing quarterbacks to nine touchdowns, which makes them one of eight programs to give up fewer than 10 scores through the air.

In their last five games, the Huskies allowed over 300 passing yards to an opponent once, and if they hold Minshew under 300 yards for the first time this year, they'll be in a position to retain the Apple Cup.

Although the Huskies will stop Minshew and Co. on a few drives, they won't be able to keep up with the Cougars offensively, as Washington State's 27th-ranked defense halts Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin on a few key third downs in the second half.

Other Predictions

Mississippi State 27, Ole Miss 24

Texas 46, Kansas 13

UCF 37, South Florida 13

Oklahoma 41, West Virginia 38

Georgia 21, Georgia Tech 7

Florida 17, Florida State 3

Syracuse 31, Boston College 20

Alabama 37, Auburn 14

Penn State 41, Maryland 10

Northwestern 27, Illinois 10

Miami 31, Pittsburgh 27

Clemson 41, South Carolina 10

Kentucky 37, Louisville 20

Iowa State 31, Kansas State 17

LSU 16, Texas A&M 13

Notre Dame 31, USC 6

Utah 37, BYU 30

Boise State 21, Utah State 14

