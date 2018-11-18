Amway College Football Poll 2018: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and given the lack of major upsets in college football last week, the top of the rankings didn't change much.

Below, we'll break down the new rankings and analyze the week that was.

Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington State

8. LSU

9. UCF

10. Ohio State

11. Texas

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Utah State

16. Washington

17. Utah

18. Kentucky

19. Syracuse

20. Mississippi State

21. Northwestern

22. Boise State

23. Fresno State

24. Army

25. Pittsburgh

Analysis

There wasn't expected to be much change atop the rankings after almost all the top teams held serve. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU and Washington State in particular cruised to convincing victories.

Things were a bit more interesting in the Big Ten, as Michigan trailed Indiana at halftime before outscoring the Hoosiers 16-3 in the second half to pull off a 31-20 win.

"When you're in playoff mode—that's our mindset right [now]—playoff wins are big," Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to the Associated Press. "Wins against Big Ten teams in late November are huge."

Ohio State had its issues dealing with Maryland and needed overtime and a failed two-point conversion attempt by the homestanding Terrapins to escape with a 52-51 win. Maryland chose to go for two and the win, but Tyrrell Pigrome missed an open Jeshaun Jones in the end zone.

"I would have probably done the same thing if I was their coach, the way they were gaining yards on us," Urban Meyer said, per the AP. "I'm relieved we won."

While Michigan and Ohio State survived, West Virginia wasn't so lucky, falling to Oklahoma State 45-41. That ended the Mountaineers' national title hopes, though a win against Oklahoma on Friday would preserve their Big 12 aspirations.

"They have been in a lot of these games, and you can tell they had a little bit better mindset down the stretch than we did," West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen said, according to the AP. "It's disappointing that we had a chance to close them out and we didn't."

Week 13 has some huge matchups on tap, including the aforementioned Oklahoma at West Virginia tilt. In the Pacific Northwest, Washington State will host Washington in the Apple Cup, while Michigan will visit Ohio State in the sport's premier rivalry game in a contest that will not only decide the Big Ten East but should shake up the playoff picture as well.

In the SEC, meanwhile, Alabama will host Auburn in the Iron Bowl. And Notre Dame will take to the road to face USC.

It's a huge week for college football, and the landscape of the sport will be reshaped.