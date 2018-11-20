Heisman Trophy 2018: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates Ahead of Week 13

10 of 10

Through all the partial games, all of Alabama's blowouts and the banged-up knee, Tua Tagovailoa's Heisman Trophy hopes remain intact.

The star sophomore went from a quarterback competition in the offseason with Jalen Hurts to a surefire starter to the sport's most dynamic passing talent. He took last year's national championship game heroics and extrapolated it across this entire year for Alabama.

He's the best quarterback playing on the nation's best team, and that's why he leads the race. But the gulf between him, Murray and Minshew isn't as big as it once was.

Tagovailoa had another huge game against The Citadel on Saturday, and Alabama needed it after a lackluster first half. For the season, the sophomore's numbers aren't as strong as some of the other candidates' because he hasn't played in many full games because of Bama's dominance.

He has still completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Tagovailoa has turned a normally run-happy offense into college football's most explosive unit.

It's going to be interesting to see how dinged up Tagovailoa is moving forward. He threw for just 459 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in wins over LSU and Mississippi State after suffering a knee injury (he also hurt his quad against the Bulldogs). That's the stretch that allowed for Murray and Minshew to gain ground, and they could still overtake him.

"To catch Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray in the Heisman Trophy race, you’re going to have to do something drastic," SI.com's Jenna West wrote. "It may not be enough, but that’s exactly what Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington State QB Gardner Minshew did in Week 12."



At least some players are making a game of it, but this is still Tagovailoa's to lose.

