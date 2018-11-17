Tom Herman's Wife Michelle Trolls Zach Smith with 'OK, Cool. Hook 'Em' T-Shirt

Tom Herman's Wife Michelle Trolls Zach Smith with 'OK, Cool. Hook 'Em' T-ShirtNovember 18, 2018
Michelle Herman, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, responded to former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith on Saturday night with a new addition to her wardrobe.
Shortly before the Longhorns kicked off against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night, Michelle tweeted a photo of a T-shirt that read: "Ok, Cool. Hook 'em."
Michelle Herman @belletjh
Gameday ready! Thanks @NNVaughns for the t-shirt. Don’t forget a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Woman Called Moses @wcmcares 🤘🏼 https://t.co/23o43KJkDF
The phrase was the same one that was seen in a screenshot Smith posted of a supposed text message with the Longhorns boss (warning: contains profanity):
Zach Smith @CoachZachSmith
Remember when you were with an a Asian massuese? Because I dooooooooo.... @CoachTomHerman - you’re the biggest snitch alive... and also the biggest hypocrite alive. Anyone wanna know all that I know about Tommy Boy? Contact me. Lmao https://t.co/L9x4bJ19ii
According to the Star-Telegram's Peter Dawson, a portion of the proceeds generated by the shirt's sales will be donated to Woman Called Moses, an advocacy group that aims to "prevent and end the cycle of violence against women" and promote "education and advocacy services provided to individuals, families, and community agencies in the southern sector of Dallas County."
In July, Stadium's Brett McMurphy published an extensive report on Facebook detailing allegations of domestic violence against Smith when he was with his ex-wife, Courtney.
Smith was fired by Ohio State on July 23.
