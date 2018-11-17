Tom Herman's Wife Michelle Trolls Zach Smith with 'OK, Cool. Hook 'Em' T-Shirt

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 13: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen on the sideline before the game against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Michelle Herman, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, responded to former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith on Saturday night with a new addition to her wardrobe.

Shortly before the Longhorns kicked off against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night, Michelle tweeted a photo of a T-shirt that read: "Ok, Cool. Hook 'em."

The phrase was the same one that was seen in a screenshot Smith posted of a supposed text message with the Longhorns boss (warning: contains profanity):

According to the Star-Telegram's Peter Dawson, a portion of the proceeds generated by the shirt's sales will be donated to Woman Called Moses, an advocacy group that aims to "prevent and end the cycle of violence against women" and promote "education and advocacy services provided to individuals, families, and community agencies in the southern sector of Dallas County."

In July, Stadium's Brett McMurphy published an extensive report on Facebook detailing allegations of domestic violence against Smith when he was with his ex-wife, Courtney.

Smith was fired by Ohio State on July 23.

