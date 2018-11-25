Draymond Green Toe Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Warriors PF Day-to-Day

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) battle for position under the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green underwent an MRI that showed the right toe injury he's been dealing with is a sprain.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the update Saturday and noted Green, who has missed the Dubs' last five games, remains "day-to-day."

The 28-year-old has never appeared in fewer than 70 games through the first six years of his career. This year, he is averaging 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists through 13 games.

Green, a 2012 second-round pick, has been a big part of the Warriors' success. He has three All-Star selections and a Defensive Player of the Year Award on his resume, along with three titles and membership on the record-setting 73-9 2015-16 team.

He is the heart and soul of the club, and his fiery emotions can ignite Golden State at times. Then again, it also led to an early-season rift with two-time defending Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who can become a free agent at the end of the season.

With Green out, Jonas Jerebko and Jordan Bell have seen more playing time.

