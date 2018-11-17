Jazz's Donovan Mitchell on 35-Shot, 0-Assist Game: 'That's Not Who I Am'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2018

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell said Friday night he "can't have a game like that" after attempting 35 shots and recording zero assists in a 113-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I took 35 shots. That can't happen. Zero assists," Mitchell told reporters. "That's not who I am. That's not how I play. I know I'm still being aggressive, but I've got to be smart."

The 22-year-old University of Louisville product finished the contest with 31 points, four steals and two rebounds, but he made just 13 of his 35 shots, including only one of his 11 three-point attempts. The rest of the Jazz shot a combined 52.8 percent from the field, but it wasn't enough to overcome his poor night.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert said in his postgame remarks it's all part of the learning process for the second-year rising star.

"His No. 1 strength is to get to the rim and make plays. He needs to learn to make the right decision at the right time," Gobert said. "It's not easy. The NBA is hard. It's a tough league. He's learning."

The loss was Utah's second straight and dropped the team's record to 7-8.

Mitchell recorded at least two assists in each of his 12 other appearances this season.

He'll get a chance to get right back on track when the Jazz visit TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.   

