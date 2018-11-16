MLB Trade Rumors: Indians' Demands for Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco Are 'High'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians are willing to listen to offers for pitchers Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, but dealing for either ace is going to be pricey.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the asking prices for both Kluber and Carrasco remain "high" as the offseason kicks into high gear.

ESPN.com's Buster Olney first reported the Indians "will listen to trade offers for some of their veterans" over the winter because the team is "faced with market constraints."

A two-time Cy Young winner, Kluber has been scalding hot over the past few seasons and is signed to a team-friendly deal that runs through 2021. He'll earn $15.2 million next season and owns club options of $15.5 and $16 million, respectively, for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

In 2018, Kluber went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts, marking the fifth straight season in which he struck out at least 200 batters.

Carrasco, meanwhile, will make $9.8 million next season and owns a $9.5 million club option in 2020. He's scheduled to become a free agent in 2021.

Last season, the 31-year-old went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA, a career-high 231 strikeouts and a robust 5.4 strikeout-to-walk rate.