Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Florida State beat Boston College seven times in a row into last season, going 4-3 against the spread along the way. But the Eagles slammed the Seminoles last season 35-3. Which side is the smart bet for Saturday afternoon's tussle in Tallahassee?

College football point spread: The Eagles opened as one-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.1-22.1 Eagles (College football picks on every game)

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

Boston College is hoping to bounce back this week from a 27-7 showdown loss at home to Clemson last week. The Eagles gave up an early field goal, took a 7-3 lead when Michael Walker returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown, but came up empty from there. Boston College still had the spread covered as a 17-point dog into the fourth quarter but gave up a Tigers punt return for a score and could not respond.

On the night the Eagles got beat across the stat sheets, but what really hurt was losing starting quarterback Anthony Brown to injury on their first possession of the game. The defense tried to keep Boston College in the game and only allowed two Tigers offensive touchdowns. It just wasn't enough against the No. 2 team in the land.

Prior to last week, though, the Eagles had won three games in a row and covered four straight. Boston College is also 3-1 ATS on the road this season. At 7-3 overall and 4-2 in ACC play the Eagles can no longer win a division title but they would like to finish in good fashion.

Why the Florida State Seminoles can cover the spread

FSU actually started 4-3 this season and appeared on its way toward extending the nation's longest bowl streak to 37 straight seasons. But the Seminoles now seek to stop a three-game losing streak, after bowing at Notre Dame last week 42-13.

Florida State trailed the Irish 17-0 after one quarter and 32-6 at the half. The Seminoles then scored the first seven points out of the locker room and later had a chance to pull within the spread as 17-point dogs. But they came up with nothing on three plays from the Notre Dame 1-yard line.

On the night Florida State got beat on the stat sheet, but what really hurt was two early turnovers and a blocked extra point return for a score that basically cost the Seminoles 12 points when the game was still in play. At 4-6 overall Florida State needs to win its last two games to become bowl-eligible.

Smart betting pick

Boston College suffered a deflating defeat last week and might have a hard time getting up for this one. Also, the Eagles might be without their starting quarterback, and their leading rusher is nursing a bad ankle. Meanwhile, the Seminoles need this one. It's not easy backing a team playing like Florida State has of late but FSU is the smarter bet in this spot.

College football betting trends

Boston College is 1-7 SU in its last eight games vs Florida State.

The total has gone under in three of Boston College's last four games vs Florida State.

The total has gone under in seven of Boston College's last nine games vs its conference.

