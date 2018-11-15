Jaylon Kerley to Serve 18 Months' Probation for Spitting on Pizza at Tigers Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Rain falls on the field tarp at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, May 11, 2018. The baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners was postponed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jaylon Kerley, a former food service worker at Comerica Park, has been sentenced to 18 months' probation for spitting on a pizza during a Detroit Tigers game in September.

Per the Associated Press, Kerley's sentence also includes an anger management class and prevents him from working around food during his probation.

Kerley, 21, was arrested Sept. 26 after video surfaced online showing him spitting on pizza dough before covering it up with sauce. He was fired from his job as a result. 

He pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor of food law violations in court last month. The felony charge carried a sentence of up to four years in prison. 

Per the AP, video of Kerley spitting on the pizza was taken during a Sept. 21 game between the Tigers and Kansas City Royals. Kerley's lawyer, Carla Marable, said after the sentencing her client was "very remorseful" for his actions. 

Related

    Harper Uses Food to Hint at Possible FA Destinations

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Harper Uses Food to Hint at Possible FA Destinations

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Tigers Could Use a Feisty Owner Like Dan Gilbert

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Tigers Could Use a Feisty Owner Like Dan Gilbert

    Carlos Monarrez
    via Detroit Free Press

    Why I Voted for Verlander for AL Cy Young

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Why I Voted for Verlander for AL Cy Young

    Anthony Fenech
    via Detroit Free Press

    Comerica Park Worker Who Spit in Pizza Receives Probation Sentence

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Comerica Park Worker Who Spit in Pizza Receives Probation Sentence

    MLive.com
    via MLive.com