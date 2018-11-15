Jaylon Kerley to Serve 18 Months' Probation for Spitting on Pizza at Tigers Game

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jaylon Kerley, a former food service worker at Comerica Park, has been sentenced to 18 months' probation for spitting on a pizza during a Detroit Tigers game in September.

Per the Associated Press, Kerley's sentence also includes an anger management class and prevents him from working around food during his probation.

Kerley, 21, was arrested Sept. 26 after video surfaced online showing him spitting on pizza dough before covering it up with sauce. He was fired from his job as a result.

He pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor of food law violations in court last month. The felony charge carried a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Per the AP, video of Kerley spitting on the pizza was taken during a Sept. 21 game between the Tigers and Kansas City Royals. Kerley's lawyer, Carla Marable, said after the sentencing her client was "very remorseful" for his actions.